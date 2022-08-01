Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 59.6% in July

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BASFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.10 on Monday. Basf has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.90 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

