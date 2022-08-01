Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $520.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $476.64.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $478.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.65. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

