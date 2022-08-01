Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $82.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,898,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

