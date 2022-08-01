Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Maintains Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their maintains rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

