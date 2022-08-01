Barclays Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $101.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.