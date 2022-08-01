Cullen/Frost Bankers’ (CFR) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

