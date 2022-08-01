Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $83.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

SCHW opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

