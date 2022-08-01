Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $250.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb has a one year low of $168.04 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

