89bio’s (ETNB) Maintains Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETNB. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

ETNB stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at $27,628,474.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 294.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 97.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 477.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

