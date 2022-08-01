Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Zebra Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $4.05-4.35 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $357.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.86. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

