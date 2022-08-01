Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Declines By 45.1%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 519.3 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

