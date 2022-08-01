Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

