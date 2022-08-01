23,100 Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in New Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

NGD stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $557.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

