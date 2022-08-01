Versor Investments LP Invests $111,000 in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYA. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paya by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $923.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of -0.11. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

