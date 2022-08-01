Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 4,600 Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hibbett Trading Up 2.5 %

HIBB stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $606.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.