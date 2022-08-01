Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $313.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $313.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $284.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.60. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $287.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

