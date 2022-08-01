Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 258,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

