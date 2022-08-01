Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

