Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $105.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a mkt outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $103.72 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after acquiring an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

