Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Coursera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Coursera has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at $122,493,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,365 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,389,000 after buying an additional 160,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $137,723,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.