Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $108.99 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

