Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.14.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 772.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

