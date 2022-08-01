Barclays Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €39.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.76.

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

