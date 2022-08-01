Robert W. Baird Trims John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Target Price to $128.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.