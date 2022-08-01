Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $275.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $241.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

