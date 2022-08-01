Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

