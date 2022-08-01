Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

STC stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stewart Information Services news, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

