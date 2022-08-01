Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

IRT has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.72.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IRT opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.