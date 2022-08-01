Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.
Signify Health Stock Down 3.1 %
Signify Health stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.02% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
