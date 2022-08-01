Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Down 3.1 %

Signify Health stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.