North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOA. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

