Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in July

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.9 days.
Straumann Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $131.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31. Straumann has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Straumann Company Profile
