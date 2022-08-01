Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in July

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.9 days.

Straumann Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $131.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31. Straumann has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

