Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

NYSE SNN opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,256,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,170,000 after acquiring an additional 366,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

