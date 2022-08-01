Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,455.67.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
NYSE SNN opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
