TD Securities Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.67.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
