TD Securities Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.