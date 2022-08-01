GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE GBL opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

