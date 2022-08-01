TD Securities Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $39.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shopify Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in Shopify by 876.9% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

