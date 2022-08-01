Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Drops By 23.0%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Danakali Stock Performance
Shares of SBMSF stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
About Danakali
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danakali (SBMSF)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.