Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Drops By 23.0%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Danakali Stock Performance

Shares of SBMSF stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

