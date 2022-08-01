Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

Straumann Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $13.37 on Monday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Stories

