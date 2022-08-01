Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. Constellium has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 395,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

