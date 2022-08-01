Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

