Shopify’s (SHOP) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their maintains rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 3.0 %

SHOP stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.