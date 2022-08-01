HC Wainwright Trims MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Target Price to $16.50

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MAG opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

