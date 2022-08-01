Stifel Nicolaus Increases Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$150.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of PDS opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 233,273 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,926,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

