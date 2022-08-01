Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $926.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.48. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

