CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.13.

NYSE GIB opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

