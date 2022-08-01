Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

