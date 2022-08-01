StockNews.com Upgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.