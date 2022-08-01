Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Razor Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

Razor Energy stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Razor Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

