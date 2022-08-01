Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,124,600 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 7,556,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,597,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

RYCEY opened at $1.13 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

