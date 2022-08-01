Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Up 56.2% in July

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Trading Up 13.5 %
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile
