Short Interest in Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Declines By 25.8%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,620.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $994.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.92. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCFLF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.53) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

